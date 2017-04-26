A new Whitney Houston documentary claims that the tragic music legend used drugs as a means of escaping the pressures of fame, sexuality and being controlled by the people around her.

Acclaimed documentary maker Nick Broomfield, who previously helmed ‘Kurt and Courtney’, has made ‘Can I Be Me?’ and he tells the Guardian that the late superstar was forced to hide her true self from the public, right from the beginning of her career.

“Having to be someone else – to play the ‘Whitney character’ – was something that became impossibly difficult,” he says. “From an early age, she had very little control over her life.”