Model and reality TV star Jemma Lucy was billed as one of the most explosive ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestants ever when she was linked to the new series earlier this month.

And while her extensive tattoo collection and acerbic tongue have earned her a spot as a tabloid favourite, you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of Jemma before.

So allow us to introduce you to the controversial star, who is among the celebrities who entered the ‘CBB’ house on Monday (1 August), with our 9 Facts In 90 Seconds guide.

1. She started in reality TV at a young age

Jemma first appeared on our screens back in 2005 on the second series of Channel 4′s ‘Brat Camp’, which saw a bunch of troublesome teens packed off to a correctional facility in the US to make them change their ways.

Jemma’s parents enrolled her for the show because she was a serial shoplifter, who had also been expelled from three schools due to her bad behaviour.

Watch an episode of the show in the video below...

2. She was a contestant on Katie Price’s modelling show

Jemma next popped up on our screens six year’s later on Katie Price’s Sky Living show ‘Signed By Katie Price’, which saw her on the hunt for the next big thing on the modelling world.

While on the show, Jemma crossed paths with a certain Rylan Clark-Neal (who now hosts ‘CBB’ spin-off ‘Bit On The Side), as well as eventual winner and future ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘The Jump’ contestant Amy Willerton.

Sky

Jemma was eliminated in the sixth episode, just making it into the final five.

3. She’s such a fan of Pricey, she has a tattoo of her on her arm

It is just one of many, many inkings the star now has, but it was actually one of her first, having it done before her appearance on ‘Signed By Katie Price’.

A post shared by J E M L U C Y (@jemlucy) on May 28, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT

4. She has a LOT of history with former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Stephen Bear

Instagram

Jemma was a contestant on the third series of MTV’s ‘Ex On The Beach’ in 2015, where she made quite the name for herself, and later returned for an All Stars series the following year.

While on the show, she met Stephen Bear and they embarked on a relationship, which continued after the series finished.

However, their happiness was short-lived when she claimed to have caught Bear cheating on her, and a public war of words ensued.

5. She has a string of other famous exes

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

During her time on the third series of ‘Ex On The Beach’, she had sex with former ‘TOWIE’ star Kirk Norcross, but later teamed up with his ex (and former ‘CBB’ star) Cami Li against him and forced him off the island.

When she made a comeback in series five, she reportedly bedded ‘Geordie Shore’ star Gaz Beadle, prompting a long-running feud with his then on-off girlfriend Charlotte Crosby.

Jemma also counts the pair’s ‘Geordie Shore’ co-star Marty McKenna among her exes.

There are also reports she’s had relationships with Ashley Cole and Kanye West, although there has been no confirmation of this.

6. She was removed from ‘Ex On The Beach’ during her second stint

Proving she is not afraid of confrontation, Jemma’s return to the show proved to be even more explosive than her first stint, as she was removed when she got into a fight with Kayleigh Morris (who you may remember from this year’s regular ‘Big Brother’).

Kayleigh was furious to discover Jemma she slept with her ex, Ashley Cain, as well as having a threesome with him and Olivia Ward.

7. She already knows Jordan Davies

MTV

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ could serve as something of an ‘Ex On The Beach’ reunion for Jemma, as her former co-star Jordan is also rumoured to be on the line-up.

They first met on the third series, and later returned together during the fifth run of the MTV show.

8. She identifies as bisexual

Jemma has dated both men and women in the past, and turned up on ‘Ex On The Beach’ as the former girlfriend of Laura Summers.

She went on to have relationships with ‘Geordie Shore’ contestant Chantelle Connelly and fellow ‘EOTB’ star Charlotte Dawson, who is the daughter of late entertainer Les Dawson.

Speaking to The Sun about her sexuality, she recently said: “I’m very open about being bisexual. And I’m open to finding someone.

9. She’s open to having sex in the house

Having previously got freaky on camera while on ‘Ex On The Beach’, Jemma has no intention on taking things slowly if she meets someone she likes in the ‘CBB’ house.

She told The Sun: “If I want to have sex on TV, I will. If I’m drunk and feel like stripping down and having sex, no-one is going to stop me.”

