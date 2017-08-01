Having appeared on the likes of ‘Ex On The Beach’ and ‘Ibiza Weekender’, Jordan Davies is already a seasoned reality star.

But if you’re above the age of 30 or don’t particularly enjoy watching twenty-somethings bumping uglies in while getting pissed abroad, chances are you probably are yet to be acquainted with the Welsh hunk.

With a stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house beginning, here’s our handy 9 Facts In 90 Seconds guide to get to know him a little better.

1. He is the ex-fiancé of former ‘CBB’ star Megan McKenna

When Megan McKenna appeared on ‘CBB’ back in January 2016, you may remember she’d just split from her fiancé. Well, the man in question was none other than Jordan.

The pair met when they appeared on the third series of ‘Ex On The Beach’ in 2015, with Jordan proposing to her in the final episode.

The pair had rather an acrimonious split, and regularly traded blows, with Jordan even selling stories about Megan while she was in the ‘CBB’ house.

“She’s a nasty piece of work who totally deceived me,” he told The Sun. “All she cared about was her career and being famous.”

2. He’s also known for being one of the reps on ‘Ibiza Weekender’

Jordan first found fame on ITV2′s ‘Magaluf Weekender’ and then moved on with the show when it was relocated to Ibiza.

He has been a holiday rep on every series of the ITV2 reality show, which finished its sixth series earlier this year.

He is seen as somewhat of a lothario, regularly bedding the female guests who stay at the hotel, as well as romancing some of the other reps, speaking of which...

3. He is VERY familiar with Ellie Young from this year’s regular ‘Big Brother’

ITV

One of the reps he had a fleeting relationship with was Ellie Young, who you may recognise from this year’s civilian series of ‘Big Brother’.

Quite how he’s made the celebrity house and she only made the regular run is still a mystery to us.

4. He is pals with a variety of z-list reality stars

Jordan counts the likes of Love Island’s Josh Ritchie, Big Brother’s Kieran Lee and Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna among his close friends.

5. He already knows other rumoured housemate Jemma Lucy

MTV

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ could serve as something of an ‘Ex On The Beach’ reunion for Jordan, as his former co-star Jemma Lucy is also rumoured to be on the line-up.

They first met on the third series, and later returned together during the fifth run of the MTV show.

6. He also had a fling with former ‘CBB’ star Stephanie Davis

Just months after Stephanie Davis shared the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house with Jordan’s ex-fiancé Megan, she was pictured snogging Jordan outside a Manchester nightclub, following a split from on-off lover Jeremy McConnell.

A source recently told The Sun Stephanie was concerned about him spilling details of their relationship while on ‘CBB’, saying: “It’s something she can do without out at the minute. She’s trying to stay strong and focused about the upcoming court case but this is the last thing she needs in her life right now.”

7. He’s posed naked for Attitude magazine

We’ll just leave this one here.

8. He is not shy about his bedroom prowess

He claims to have slept with hundreds of women, and also boasted about having threesomes and foursomes during an appearance on Channel 5′s recent cringe-fest ‘Celebrity Sex Pod’.

As anyone who watched his stint on ‘Ex On The Beach’ will know, he’s also not afraid about having sex on camera, having consummated his relationship with Megan on the show, as well as the aforementioned ‘Ibiza Weekender’ hook-ups.

9. He has spent the last few months seriously buffing up

Jordan has been putting in the hours at the gym lately and has transformed his body. He’s not afraid to show it off either, regularly posting shirtless gym pics on his Instagram.

