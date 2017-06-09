Theresa May appears to have made a monumental cock-up in calling a snap election, but on the plus side the Conservative Prime Minister was re-elected to represent the constituency of Maidenhead.
Not so fortunate was Lord Buckethead, who won 249 votes, a personal record apparently.
Here’s everything we know about him:
1) He doesn’t have a face - yet still looked happier than Theresa May.
2) He has the best party slogan by miles
3) He enjoys a game of bowls...
4) ... and a pub quiz
5) They may or may not be the same Lord Buckethead that stood for election twice before
A Lord Buckethead stood against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley in 1987 (131 votes)...
... and again in 1992 against John Major.
6) He might not even be a he
It’s hard to tell but careful analysis of the following clip reveals a slightly masculine but surprisingly high-pitched voice
7) It’s definitely a bucket on his head despite what Dave thinks
8) He gets the train just like us humans
He sings about it in his party political broadcast, obviously.