The whole nation may have spent the last two months talking about ‘Love Island’, but what some fans may not realise is that there were two celebrity series of the show that aired way back in the mid-2000s.
And long before anyone had heard of Kem Cetinay or Chris Hughes, there was a man called Paul Danan who was getting viewers talking with his ridiculous antics.
The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actor, who is rumoured to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (1 August), proved to be such a good contestant on the first series in 2005, bosses invited him back for a second stint in 2006.
But what has Paul been up to since then? Well, ahead of his ‘CBB’ appearance, we’ve been doing a bit of digging...
He has opened his own drama school
Paul now owns and runs The Paul Danan Acting School, which runs various classes in north London and Essex.
According to the school’s official Facebook page, they offer offers fun and interactive classes for children and adults, including warm up exercises, trust exercises, acting lessons and confidence building.
Sessions cost as little as £15 for a 90 minutes, and Paul helps put on several performances each year to showcase the talent of his students.
He made another return visit to ‘Love Island’ in 2015
However, this time it wasn’t as a contestant, but as a commentator on one of the live shows hosted by Caroline Flack during the first series on ITV2.
Paul was on hand to offer his opinions of the villa’s latest residents, although sadly he couldn’t be persuaded to join fellow former Islander Calum Best, as he took the males contestants on a lads’ night out.
He’s popped up on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ on occasion
Paul is no stranger to ‘Big Brother’, having already made a number of appearances on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ in 2015 and 2016.
Here’s Paul on the celebrity panel with none other than ‘X Factor’ winner Sam Bailey.
And don’t forget, he also had his own ITV2 series
Following his second stay on ‘Love Island’, ITV2 handed him his own show with former co-stars Calum Best and Fran Cosgrave, brilliantly titled ‘Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan’.
The 2006 series saw them travelled from Texas to Los Angeles on America’s U.S. Route 66, and from what we can remember, it was full of #LadBantz.
There was also some rather volatile moments too, as the clip below shows...