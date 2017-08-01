The whole nation may have spent the last two months talking about ‘Love Island’, but what some fans may not realise is that there were two celebrity series of the show that aired way back in the mid-2000s.

And long before anyone had heard of Kem Cetinay or Chris Hughes, there was a man called Paul Danan who was getting viewers talking with his ridiculous antics.

The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actor, who is rumoured to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (1 August), proved to be such a good contestant on the first series in 2005, bosses invited him back for a second stint in 2006.

But what has Paul been up to since then? Well, ahead of his ‘CBB’ appearance, we’ve been doing a bit of digging...

He has opened his own drama school

Paul now owns and runs The Paul Danan Acting School, which runs various classes in north London and Essex.