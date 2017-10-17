Viewers of ITV’s hit thriller ‘Liar’ were sent into a frenzy at the end of Monday’s (16 October) finale, when it was revealed rapist Andrew Earlham had been murdered.

After Laura Nielson was able to prove his attack on her and 16 other women, Andrew went missing, presumed to be on the run, before his bloodied and dead body was seen laying in the marshland.

News of a second series has since been announced, and his has been confirmed it will focus on the hunt for his killer.