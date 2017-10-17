Viewers of ITV’s hit thriller ‘Liar’ were sent into a frenzy at the end of Monday’s (16 October) finale, when it was revealed rapist Andrew Earlham had been murdered.
After Laura Nielson was able to prove his attack on her and 16 other women, Andrew went missing, presumed to be on the run, before his bloodied and dead body was seen laying in the marshland.
News of a second series has since been announced, and his has been confirmed it will focus on the hunt for his killer.
This announcement had fans doing a spot of armchair detective work, as they tried to work out how was responsible for his death.
One fan made a convincing argument that Laura’s ex-boyfriend Tom killed Andrew, explaining the two could have been part of a ring of rapists:
We’ve been saying all along that there is something dodgy about Tom and thought Andrew may not have been working alone, so this would certainly make sense.
Andrew’s son Luke has also come under suspicion from some viewers:
During the scene in Luke’s bedroom, he seemed to realise Andrew’s guilt, and having become implicated in his father’s lies after providing him with an alibi, he may have decided to stop Andrew before he could hurt anyone else.
However, most people on Twitter are pointing the finger firmly in the direction of Jennifer, the partner of DI Harmon:
Having been in the military, Jennifer will have certainly had the strength to take on Andrew, and certainly had the motive for wanting him dead after what he did to Vanessa.
One eagle-eyed viewer noticed that the series had ended the same way it began, perhaps hinting Laura could be Andrew’s killer:
Or does this suggest that she will be the one to find his body at the start of series two?
And while bosses have confirmed Andrew was murdered, some people still believe he killed himself in a bid to fit up Laura:
Hmm, this one seems pretty unlikely to us.
Given we have specifically been told Andrew was murdered, it would be a pretty disappointing and somewhat obvious ending if it turns out he is still pulling all the strings.
Bosses revealed few clues of the perpetrator when they announced news of the second series.
ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said in a statement: “‘Liar’ has gripped the nation over the last six weeks and we’re delighted both Joanne and Ioan will return to play Laura and Andrew.
“Jack and Harry Williams are incredible storytellers and part two of ‘Liar’ will have the audience equally gripped, as we find out who killed Andrew Earlham.”
Fans will have a long time to wait though, as the series isn’t even due to start filming until January 2019.
The whole series of ‘Liar’ is available now on the ITV Hub.