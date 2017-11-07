Whole Earth Is Launching A Peanut Butter Fondue Bar And We Are Pumped

If eating nut butter by the spoonful is your guilty pleasure you’re in for a treat of epic proportions.
Popular brand Whole Earth is launching its very first pop-up bar in London, where nut butters will be transformed into glorious fondue.
Nut butter lovers can take part in a two hour feasting extravaganza, trying both sweet and savoury fondues from Original Peanut Butter to Chocolate Peanut Butter.
On departure, diners will leave with all the info they need to recreate the fondues themselves at home.
The pop-up has been designed with winter warming in mind and features cosy interiors to make guests feel right at home.
The bar will open in Shoreditch for just two days, from 11am - 8pm on Friday 24 November and from 11am - 4pm on Saturday 25 November.
Tickets cost just £4.99 per person for all the nut fondue and dipping snacks you could possibly eat, with a maximum of four seats per table.
To bag yourself a spot, book your session online now.