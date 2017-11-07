Whole Earth Is Launching A Peanut Butter Fondue Bar And We Are Pumped

If eating nut butter by the spoonful is your guilty pleasure you’re in for a treat of epic proportions.

Popular brand Whole Earth is launching its very first pop-up bar in London, where nut butters will be transformed into glorious fondue.

Nut butter lovers can take part in a two hour feasting extravaganza, trying both sweet and savoury fondues from Original Peanut Butter to Chocolate Peanut Butter.

On departure, diners will leave with all the info they need to recreate the fondues themselves at home.