Recently I decided to follow my dream of becoming a writer/blogger. Prior to this I was a teacher for the best part of 15 years. Throughout this time, I taught psychology at A Level. I became a teacher to make a difference. Sounds cheesy, but that was truly my intention.

One of my favourite films as a teenager was Dead Poets Society. I dreamed of being the female equivalent of John Keating (Robin Willams’ character) and yearned for students to stand aloft their desks and recite Whitman’s ‘Oh Captain, My Captain’ just for me. Totally indulgent, I know, and not quite the reality that I was presented with.

Don’t get me wrong, I feel very privileged to have worked with some young people who have made a huge difference to my life both personally and professionally, as I hope I have to theirs. For the most part the experience was a positive one, but over those 15 years, things changed. My workload became more about developing skills to teach students how to pass an exam or get high grades, regardless of real understanding and threatening my passion for the subject...

The decision for me to leave my teaching career was not taken lightly and it prompted lots of discussion in my house - one such discussion was that of homeschooling (something we had always talked about but never really saw as a reality due to the work commitments of myself and my husband). Only a month later (after LOTS of research, conversation and reading), the decision was made to write the de-registration letter and embark on a homeschooling journey with our 13 year old daughter.

It is surprisingly easy to take your child out of school - I had visions of the police knocking on my door and taking me away or being dragged out of the supermarket in handcuffs for ‘irresponsible parenting’. But no, I simply had to write a letter that comprised of about three sentences explaining that I would like my child to be taken off the school register with effect from a particular date, and that was it! I know many others who have been contacted by their local authority and have been asked to show evidence of teaching and learning, but not us. We have been left in perfect solitude to navigate this new and exciting venture ourselves and although this wouldn’t suit everyone, we are more than happy with this arrangement.

The title of this piece is ‘Why I Decided To Homeschool My 13 Year Old’ - there are two parts to our story really. One is what I have alluded to above; (as a teacher) my disillusionment with a mainstream teaching system that is robbing young people of experiencing education as a positive and creative journey that offers opportunities that are appropriate to each and every individual. And the other is my daughter showing signs of stress and anxiety that had started to become overwhelming for her.

Tilly was born in the month of March. My pregnancy was straight forward and I gave birth to her naturally at 6.16am on a Monday after a short labour in a midwife run unit. It was quiet and the sun was just coming up and I can remember feeling a sense of calm, elation and togetherness that was quite overwhelming. I had a mental conversation with her as she was entering this world, telling her that we are on this journey together and that I was holding her hand all the way - she arrived peacefully. Don’t get me wrong, it was pretty painful but I felt such a sense of protection over her and that we were in it together - those feelings kept me feeling in control and feeling strong.

Tilly is the middle child of three girls. She has a very positive relationship with both of her sisters and always has - phew!