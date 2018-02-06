Why I’m Going #Hungry4Democracy

One hundred years ago today, the first women won the right to vote. On February 6th 1918, royal assent was granted to the Representation of the People Act, extending the franchise to 5.6 million more men and, for the first time ever, 8.4 million women. This was a crucial and historic moment, but it was by no means the end of the struggle for democracy.

Since 1918, our democracy has developed massively. Women were granted full voting rights alongside men in 1928, the voting age was lowered in 1969, devolution was introduced and the use of referendums popularised. But the way we elect MPs has remained the same. This means we have been lumbered with a voting system designed for the 19th century. Despite the right to vote being extended, millions still feel unrepresented and disenfranchised.

That’s why today, along with hundreds of others, I will be commemorating the struggle of the suffragettes by choosing not to eat for 24 hours. We are calling for a new voting system, fit for the 21st century. One in which all votes count equally, regardless of where you live or who you vote for.