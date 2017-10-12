Friday the 13th falls upon us this week, and it feels particularly apt as the days grow shorter and the nights darker. If you’re a superstitious sort, you might regard this as the unluckiest day of the year – so keep away from ladders, don’t break any mirrors and don’t let any black cats cross your path. Fear of this date is known as friggatriskaidekaphobia (named after “Frigg”, the Norse goddess whom Friday is named after and “triskaidekaphobia” meaning the fear of “13”.)

Kech via Getty Images Superstition claims having your path crossed by a black cat is bad luck - especially on Friday the 13th

Among the genuine tragedies to befall this day were the bombing of Buckingham Palace on September 13, 1940, as part of Hitler’s strategic “Blitz” bombing campaign. November 13 1970 (also a Friday) saw a massive storm kill around 300,000 people in Bangladesh, with subsequent floods killing as many as a million in the Ganges Delta. What’s more, some people say Jesus Christ was crucified on Friday the 13th and some websites list the birth of the Olsen twins on this date as similarly sinister.... Thomas Fernsler, a professor at the University of Delaware, has studied Friday the 13th extensively and even goes by the moniker ‘Professor 13’.

sedmak via Getty Images There were 13 people at the Last Supper — Jesus and his 12 apostles