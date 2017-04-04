Revealed: Why We Tend To Overshare After Sex

If you always find yourself in the midst of a post-coital chinwag about your embarrassing life problems, listen up.

Scientists have discovered why people tend to overshare following sex, and it would appear that we just can’t help it. It’s inbuilt.

The results of three studies deduced that activation of the sexual system - whether that’s through actually having sex or merely thinking about it - made people more likely to use strategies to get close to potential partners.

So if you’re truly interested in someone, you’re more likely to overshare with them compared to if you’re not interested (in which case you’re likely to hold back).