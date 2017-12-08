Why We Should Embrace New Parenting Techniques

You would think after almost five years, I would have pretty much nailed parenting, right?

Wrong.

There have been times over the past twelve to eighteen months where I have really questioned my abilities. Like, seriously. Children are challenging. There is no question about it. It starts as soon as they are born when you are meant to just know what their cry means. You’re meant to just know what they want when they can’t tell you. That in itself is the first hurdle to overcome. In time, for most, this does happen. Your parental intuition kicks in and you know what to do.

Then comes the toddler years when they can communicate with you better and you have had a substantial amount of time with them by now that you know them very well. But then there are the tantrums to deal with. They can’t tell you why they’re having a meltdown in the middle of a shopping centre; they can’t explain it and you can’t understand it. Yet another challenge to overcome.

It’s at times like these that you start to think, ‘when they’re older, it will be easier’. And no one would blame you for thinking this. We all do it. All of the time. But the other day, in the midst of a tricky few days of stroppy tantrums and outbursts, I caught myself saying to myself, I’ve been a mum for almost five years now, why do I still not know what to do?!

And all of a sudden it dawned on me. I have been a mother to a baby. I have been a mother to a toddler and yes, I think I can say now that I know what to do with children of that age. I know how to handle them and I know how to communicate with them. I’ve raised my child through those years. I have that experience. I’ve learnt along the way.

What I don’t have the experience of is bringing up a five-year-old. I’m not there yet. And that is where we are headed.