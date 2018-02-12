I Will Never Regret Proposing To My Boyfriend - More Women Should Pop The Question

It wasn’t exactly classy. Granted, it was at the top of a ski slope on a beautiful sunny day in the Alps, but it was also at the kind of bar where people dance on tables and bottles of champagne arrive via zip wire. But you can’t have everything.

One moment I was gazing at the snow, drinking a G&T and telling my mate and some other girl that I was considering proposing one day. Next thing I knew I was standing on a giant beanbag, my heart hammering so hard I suspected an imminent seizure. Everyone was staring at me.

This is an interesting turn of events, I thought.

I got down on one knee (note to the wary, this is a bad idea on a giant beanbag) and I proposed marriage to my boyfriend. My mate couldn’t believe it, the other girl couldn’t believe it - it was unbelievable. My boyfriend looked flabbergasted, which is a very funny look on a man dressed in a vintage onesie.

I can see why it was surprising. An astonishingly small number of women in heterosexual relationships propose. Ever since the incident, I’ve become a sort of one-woman pressure group on the issue. I know you think I must be weird. But I’m really quite normal. I just think more women should propose.

There are lots of reasons why women don’t propose. One of the most alarming I’ve heard is a fear that the boyfriend will feel emasculated by the experience. All I can say if you’re in that position is: a man who can’t find the joy in being proposed to might end up a real buzz-kill after thirty years of marriage. Especially once the rugged sexiness of his toxic masculinity has turned to fat.