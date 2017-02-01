A 75-year-old grandfather has received endless requests after he posted an advert online looking for a fishing buddy.

Ray Johnstone was left feeling especially lonely after the death of his close friend, who he used to fish with.

The proactive widower, who is from South Australia, took to the internet and posted an advert on Gumtree looking for a fishing mate.

He has since been inundated with more than 100 responses and has so far whittled his list of potential fishing buddies down to four people.