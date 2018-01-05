MPs have called for a ‘latte levy’ of 25p to be introduced in an attempt to cut coffee cup waste.

A report from the Environmental Audit Committee highlighted that, despite disposable cups being touted as recyclable, less than 1% are recycled.

In the UK, 2.5 billion cups are thrown away each year.

But will a charge, added on top of the cost of hot drinks, make a real difference to the way we behave?

This is what the people of Birmingham told us.