    Will A 'Latte Levy' Cut Cup Waste?

    'I think it is extortionate.'

    05/01/2018 18:05 GMT

    MPs have called for a ‘latte levy’ of 25p to be introduced in an attempt to cut coffee cup waste.

    A report from the Environmental Audit Committee highlighted that, despite disposable cups being touted as recyclable, less than 1% are recycled. 

    In the UK, 2.5 billion cups are thrown away each year. 

    But will a charge, added on top of the cost of hot drinks, make a real difference to the way we behave?

    This is what the people of Birmingham told us.

