The “shocking” and “extraordinary” moment an angry parent drove into a teacher trying to stop him driving into the school parking lot has been caught on camera.

The teacher was standing at the gates at Winston Churchill School in Surrey and speaking to the driver, Rainer Schoeman, before turning his back on him and resting against the bonnet.

The 22-year-old then accelerated, flinging the teacher on to the bonnet of his VW as he drove through the school gates, “narrowly avoiding” two children on bicycles.

As the car sped through the entrance, veering right, the teacher slid off the bonnet then tumbled across the ground in what police have since described as a “absolutely disgraceful” incident.

Surrey Police released footage of the incident on Tuesday after Schoeman was jailed for 10 months following an appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Friday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT during the incident on February 20 at 3pm.