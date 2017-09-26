The “shocking” and “extraordinary” moment an angry parent drove into a teacher trying to stop him driving into the school parking lot has been caught on camera.
The teacher was standing at the gates at Winston Churchill School in Surrey and speaking to the driver, Rainer Schoeman, before turning his back on him and resting against the bonnet.
The 22-year-old then accelerated, flinging the teacher on to the bonnet of his VW as he drove through the school gates, “narrowly avoiding” two children on bicycles.
As the car sped through the entrance, veering right, the teacher slid off the bonnet then tumbled across the ground in what police have since described as a “absolutely disgraceful” incident.
Surrey Police released footage of the incident on Tuesday after Schoeman was jailed for 10 months following an appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Friday.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT during the incident on February 20 at 3pm.
The headteacher of The Winston Churchill School, Zoe Johnson-Walker, described the incident as “shocking, extraordinary” and said it has had “an impact on the teacher and the rest of my staff”.
She added: “It is regrettable that an individual has chosen to behave with such a blatant disregard for someone simply doing their job in trying to keep our students safe.
“The governors and I believe that this is a just outcome and sends a clear message about behaviour towards public servants.”
Investigating officer PC Andrew Searle from the Roads Policing Unit said Schoeman’s actions could have had “far worse consequences for the teacher, and other children who he narrowly missed”.
“It is clearly no way to behave in front of children at a school firstly with their safety in mind, but also it sets an incredibly poor example.
“We all know that school car parking situations are a frustration for many people around the country, however if you cross the line there is every chance you can go to prison as Rainer Schoeman has done.”