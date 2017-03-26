Two people have been seriously injured and 30 others are in hospital after several buildings collapsed in a suspected gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to the “major incident” in Bebington, on the Wirral, on Saturday night.

North West Ambulance Service said two people were in a serious condition in hospital, while 30 others were being treated for minor injuries.

Several properties, including one thought to be a dance studio, had collapsed, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.