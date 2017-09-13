A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary at Prince George’s London school, police have announced.

According to Metropolitan Police officers, a 40-year-old woman was arrested following an incident at Thomas’s Battersea on Tuesday, when an “individual” gained access to the premises.

The woman, who was arrested at 2.15pm today “in the vicinity of the school”, has been taken to a south London police station, where she remains in custody.