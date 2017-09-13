A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary at Prince George’s London school, police have announced.
According to Metropolitan Police officers, a 40-year-old woman was arrested following an incident at Thomas’s Battersea on Tuesday, when an “individual” gained access to the premises.
The woman, who was arrested at 2.15pm today “in the vicinity of the school”, has been taken to a south London police station, where she remains in custody.
Scotland Yard said it is now working with the school - which has been attended by four-year-old Prince George since the start of the month - to review its security arrangements.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police were alerted and officers attended immediately after the issue came to light.
“Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site.”
A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace, the residence of Prince William and his family, told Reuters: “We are aware of this issue but won’t comment on security matters.”