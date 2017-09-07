Prince George has arrived for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London.
The-four-year-old was pictured today [Thursday 7 September] wearing navy shorts, a navy jumper and a light blue shirt as he arrived at his new school, accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge.
George was met by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who escorted the dad and son to Prince George’s reception classroom.
Kensington Royal stated on 30 August the Duchess would be present, however the palace announced on 4 September she is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum in her third pregnancy and had cancelled royal engagements.
On the morning of 7 September, Kensington Palace also tweeted three photos showing the Duke and Prince Harry’s first days of school.
The family announced in March 2017 that Prince George would be attending the mixed prep school for four- to 11-year-olds.
At the time, The Sun reported that headteacher Ben Thomas wrote a letter informing parents about Prince George’s imminent attendance.
He wrote: “This is clearly a significant moment for their family and most certainly for Thomas’s.
“Like so many parents, the Duke and Duchess have put a great deal of thought into the choice of their eldest child’s first ‘big school’.”
It’s a big week for the royal family, as Kensington Palace revealed on Monday 4 September that the Duchess is expecting her third child.