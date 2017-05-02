Flawless Woman Confronts Cheating Boyfriend In Restaurant, Fellow Diner Live Tweets The Whole Thing

Dining alone can be a bit of a bore, but Ashe Dryden’s meal took an eventful turn when she realised she was sat next to a couple in the midst of a breakup. Dryden was having lunch in her hotel restaurant in Toronto, Canada, when she overheard another diner confronting her boyfriend about cheating.

Dryden immediately told her followers.

omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he’s been seeing her while in another long-term relationship — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

she is not having it lol — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

y’all she found out because his girlfriend called her 😂 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

The girl handled the situation like a pro...

The guy is nervously shaking his leg and can’t look at her while she calmly eats her food and lays into him 😂 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

I haven’t heard him saying anything but stuttered sentence fragments and animal-in-pain noises and shes like pic.twitter.com/hjJDEn9cQr — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



And won everyone’s heart when she ordered dessert.

Waiter: are you two thinking about dessert?

Him: no

Her: (to him) are you joking rn? (To waiter) yes, a cappuccino and chocolate cake — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Do you think it would be inappropriate for me to propose to this woman while she eats her chocolate cake over his tears — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



The guy had zero excuses ready...

Her: no I really wanna know what you were thinking.

Him: I don’t know. It was an accident, it just happened! — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: I can’t believe I wasted my vacation days on you — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

God I love this woman. 😂😂😂 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

And the girl made him realise what a fool he’d been.

She’s like… not even mad? She’s cracking up at this guy as he realizes his whole personal life is now 🚮 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

I wish I could covertly record a video of this guy’s hands. It’s like someone brand new learning to operate a Muppet 😂 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: you’re like, offended by the fact that I found out. What did you think was gonna happen?



Him: I don’t know, okay, I don’t know. — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: no, look at me. Actually you know what, don’t look at me. You’re trying to make this about your feelings, I can see it in your reaction — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Cappuccino has arrived!



Her: you actually just said the words “you need to stay” to me. You said that. Do you hear yourself? — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



Dryden made sure she didn’t miss out on the action...

Don’t worry I just asked for a dessert menu and I don’t have the be to the airport for hours 👌🏼 — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



And the girl just kept laying into him...

Her: This is gonna sound mean, but I’m gonna find someone new right away and be happy while you’ll still be a cheating loser — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: I don’t feel guilty at all.

Him: I’m very comfortable with who I am. I’m not a bad guy.



She’s just staring at him — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



Again...

Her: I’m jumping to massive conclusions here, but I swear I have very little confidence in your ability to be a good guy, Brad. — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

(Of course his name is Brad.) — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

And again...

Her: you’re aggressively passive aggressive. You’re extremely irreverent, cynical guy and every convo we’ve had is you just undermining me — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017

Her: you’re a Chief Whatever-the-hell-you-are and still a small, sad man. — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



And again.

Her: I like that I never have to worry about you again. What a relief. — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017



They walked to the exit together.

They walked out together. Those two tables are how close we’ve been lol pic.twitter.com/8SPgZTkBpz — ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017