The alarm was raised when the ship was around 100 nautical miles south east of Atlantic City in New Jersey, and the US Coast Guard scrambled a plane and helicopter to help search for her.

The 74-year-old was on a tour of the Caribbean which left New York on Thursday, reports the Press Association .

A search for a British woman thought to have fallen overboard during a cruise on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner has been called off.

The Cunard-run liner also turned back to assist in the hunt, but it was called off as darkness fell on Friday evening.

A company spokesman said: “It is with sadness we can confirm that after a comprehensive search, working with all relevant authorities, Queen Mary 2 has halted the search for a missing guest, presumed overboard.