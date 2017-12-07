Woman Discovers Avocado The Size Of Her Head (Proves Dreams Do Come True)

A woman en route to buy a newspaper couldn’t believe her eyes when she stumbled across the holy grail of the food world: a giant avocado .

Pamela Wang was out for a walk when she spotted the large avo on the ground.

“I see avocados every day, and I pick up avocados every day, but this one ... it was hard to miss,” Pam told West Hawaii Today. “It was as big as my head.”

She has since submitted an application to the Guinness World Records to find out if the avocado is the world’s largest.

As you’d expect, the internet is very jealous of Pam’s discovery.