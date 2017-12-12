A woman has died after being struck by two lorries and two cars in a suspected multiple hit-and-run, police said.

The victim, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was struck by an HGV as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and the woman was subsequently hit by a second lorry and two cars, with all of their drivers not stopping.