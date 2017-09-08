Woman Leaves Coffee Shop Staff Heartfelt Note After They Helped Her Through The Worst Kind Of Day

“I ugly cried the whole way to work. That was literally the most you have done for me and I am so grateful for your kindness.

“I am sorry I busted out the tears when you were nice to me. Please accept this seed paper as an apology and grow love with it.”

Hundreds of people have commented on the Reddit post, with many encouraging others to engage in small acts of kindness to help others.

“Proof that, so often, it’s the little gestures that can mean the most,” one user said.

Another added: “Wow, that’s really special. I hope everything turns out alright for her. Whenever you perform an act of kindness, however small, you never know how much it might affect other people. Good on you and your coworkers.”