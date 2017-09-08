Woman Leaves Coffee Shop Staff Heartfelt Note After They Helped Her Through The Worst Kind Of Day

Sometimes it’s the smallest acts of kindness that restore your faith in humanity when you’re having a truly terrible day.
An unnamed woman recently experienced this firsthand when she went to her favourite coffee shop after finding out her boyfriend is married.
Staff at the shop listened to her problems and offered her a free drink, so the next day, the woman wrote them a heartfelt letter to say thanks.
The letter was written on seed paper, which will flourish into a flower when planted.
The note, posted by a staff member on Reddit, said: “To the Tues. Sept. 5th morning staff, you are all too good for this world.
“Imagine finding out that your boyfriend has a massively pregnant wife that you knew nothing about. Imagine getting zero hours of sleep because you know you have to work with him and see his stupid, cheating, lying, stupid freaking face - all day.
“You’d probably just want some coffee to get through that, right?
“Now imagine going to your favourite coffee spot, ordering your favourite drink, having the team listen to your stupid problems, tell you that you’re sure as shit too good for fuckboys like that, make sure that your drink is the best damn white coffee kicker you’ve ever had, then tell you it’s free.
“I ugly cried the whole way to work. That was literally the most you have done for me and I am so grateful for your kindness.
“I am sorry I busted out the tears when you were nice to me. Please accept this seed paper as an apology and grow love with it.”
Hundreds of people have commented on the Reddit post, with many encouraging others to engage in small acts of kindness to help others.
“Proof that, so often, it’s the little gestures that can mean the most,” one user said.
Another added: “Wow, that’s really special. I hope everything turns out alright for her. Whenever you perform an act of kindness, however small, you never know how much it might affect other people. Good on you and your coworkers.”