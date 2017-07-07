Woman Raped By Three Men After Henley Regatta Chinawhite Party

A woman in her 20s has been raped following a £50-a-ticket party in Henley-on-Thames.
The woman left the Chinawhite enclosure where DJ Pete Tong had been performing at the Henley Regatta between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday with a group of people she had met there.
Police say she walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of the town to a car, where she was subsequently raped outside the vehicle. The three men then left in the vehicle.
A member of the public found the victim near the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called the police.
Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses – specifically the drivers and occupants of a dark metallic car, which stopped outside the pub to check on the welfare of the woman and another car which also stopped.
Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight, from Oxfordshire Force CID, said: “I would like to ask the public to think back to the early hours of Sunday morning – did you see a woman with a group of white men and a car in a residential street?
“I would also like to speak to the drivers and anyone who was an occupant in the cars which stopped in Reading Road, where the woman was found distressed.
“If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation.”
If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference URN 206 2/7 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898