Woman Raped By Three Men After Henley Regatta Chinawhite Party

A woman in her 20s has been raped following a £50-a-ticket party in Henley-on-Thames.

The woman left the Chinawhite enclosure where DJ Pete Tong had been performing at the Henley Regatta between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday with a group of people she had met there.

Police say she walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of the town to a car, where she was subsequently raped outside the vehicle. The three men then left in the vehicle.