All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    15/02/2017 13:47 GMT

    Woman Learns The Hard Way Why You Shouldn't Take Selfies With Lilies

    Fail.

    A woman who wanted to show off her Valentine’s bouquet got a little more than she bargained for when the pollen rubbed off onto her face. 

    Imgur / bmagnusson

    Imgur user bmagnusson took a mirror selfie with the beautiful bunch of lilies she’d been sent, but ended up with large specks of pollen on her chin. 

    When she tried to rub it off, the pollen stained her face... To the point where she looked like an extra from The Simpsons. 

    Imgur / bmagnusson

    The hilarious snap has been viewed more than 180,000 times on Imgur.

    Social media users were less than sympathetic. One person commented: “That’s what they get for taking a selfie instead of just enjoying the flowers.”

    Another added: “The best part is she’ll be stained like that for a long time.”

    Oh dear. 

    MORE:comedyValentine's DayfailFlowerslilies

    Conversations