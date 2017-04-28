Police say they have halted an active terror plot after a woman was shot and six people were arrested in operations in London and Kent.
The woman in her twenties was injured during the swoop which also saw officers deploy CS gas at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.
The operation was not connected to an earlier incident where a man carrying knives was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack near Downing Street, Scotland Yard said.
Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were among those arrested at the address where the woman was shot and a 20-year-old man was detained nearby.
A further woman, aged 43, was arrested in Kent a short while later.
Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said he believed police had “contained” the threat from both the Willesden incident and the earlier terror arrest in Westminster.
When asked by reporters whether police had foiled an active terror plot, Mr Basu replied: “Yes.”
All six are being held at a south London police station on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.
The injured woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service but as of Friday morning not been arrested. She in a serious but stable condition.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police said the property and people connected to it had been “under observation by counter-terrorism officers as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation”.
Further searches at linked addresses across London are under way, although Scotland Yard did not reveal the locations.
Following the shooting of the woman, who was “one of the subjects of the investigation”, the incident has been referred to the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) “as a matter of course”, Scotland Yard said.
Video was posted online appearing to show armed police clad in black surrounding a terraced house as gun shots rang out on Thursday afternoon.