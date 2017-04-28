Police say they have halted an active terror plot after a woman was shot and six people were arrested in operations in London and Kent.

The woman in her twenties was injured during the swoop which also saw officers deploy CS gas at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

The operation was not connected to an earlier incident where a man carrying knives was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack near Downing Street, Scotland Yard said.