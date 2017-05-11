All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    11/05/2017 09:48 BST | Updated 11/05/2017 09:49 BST

    Woman Discovers Perils Of Incomplete Dating Profiles When '97-Year-Old' Turns Up For Date

    It was going so well until they came to say 'goodbye'...

    A woman learned the hard way about meeting people with incomplete dating profiles, when the man she agreed to meet turned out to be pretty old... As in like, 97 or something.

    Priya (aka @priya_ebooks) decided to tweet a cautionary tale about her dating experience, which was actually a 6pm meet-up for coffee (or camomile tea for him).

    Unfortunately, the date took a turn for the worse towards the end.

    Priya’s thread has since been retweeted more than 3,500 times and has even been shared in a Twitter moment.

    Here’s what she had to say...

    Oh dear.

     

    Something tells us Priya will be performing scrupulous background checks on all future dates.

