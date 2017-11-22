All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Woman's Life Hack For Sneaking Food In The Cinema Is Pure Genius

    Take a bow 👏

    22/11/2017 12:09 GMT

    Shuffling past a cinema worker with a bag full of externally purchased snacks is always a tense moment.

    Will they take your Minstrels? Is your portion of McDonald’s chips destined for the bin? Will they realise your coke can is not the same as the coke they serve from a pump?

    Nightmare.

    But one woman has come up with a sneaky way of getting your goodies through the door, no questions asked.  

    On Twitter, Angela Brisk posted a photo revealing that if you find a bowl that perfectly fits your torso, you can disguise your bundle of food as a little bundle of joy. 

    Her post was soon liked a whopping 41,000 times. Needless to say, people were big fans of the idea. 

    We have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more pregnant women in cinemas from now on. 

