Women Who Binge Drink Prior To Pregnancy Could Be Harming Future Babies

Women who binge drink may be inadvertently harming the health of their future offspring, a new study has found.

Scientists said binge drinking prior to pregnancy increased the likelihood of babies being born with high blood sugar, which could result in them developing diabetes as adults.

For women, binge drinking is equivalent to having four or more drinks in about two hours.

Current advice in the UK is that if you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant, the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all to keep risks to your baby to a minimum.