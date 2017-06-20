The status of women’s sport has rocketed, with more women’s sport set to air on UK television than ever before in 2017.

But despite their increasing popularity, female competitors still do not earn as much as their male counterparts.

Research conducted by BBC Sport shows that the gender pay gap in sport is narrowing, but still very much exists.

A total of 83% of sports now reward men and women equal prize money, but the disparities in some sports are still shocking, with cricket, golf and football among the worst offenders.

In comparison, just 70% of sports offered equal prize money in 2014.