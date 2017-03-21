When The World Ends This Is Probably What You'll Be Doing

For anyone who lived through the millennium and survived the Y2K bug (the original anti-climax), you might feel like you already know what you’d do to mark the end of the world. Mainly drinking vast quantities of cheap wine. But now scientists have told us exactly what we’ll all be doing to mark the Armageddon, and it seems we’re not going to be that distraught that our planet is about to meet a sticky end.

celafon via Getty Images

Maybe it’s a sign of the times, but according to the new research, people are going to remain calm as the world ends and favour behaviour that is helpful to others rather than go round murdering each other. The findings are based on a virtual simulation by the University of Buffalo, where 80,000 players of video game ArcheAge, were tracked in an eleven-week gaming period. All of the gamers knew that the game would be coming to an end on a certain date, and could behave accordingly.