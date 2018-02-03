All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/02/2018 18:48 GMT

    Wormwood Scrubs Death Sees Three Men Charged With Murder

    The men are due to re-appear in court on Tuesday.

    PA
    Khader Saleh died at Wormwood Scrubs after being found with knife injuries on Wednesday

    Three men have been charged with murder and have appeared in court after a prisoner was stabbed at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, the Metropolitan Police said.

    Ahmed Khyre, 21, Kalif Dibbassey, 21 and Enton Marku, 20 - all inmates at the west London jail - were charged and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

    Khader Saleh, 25, was found with a number of knife injuries on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

    The three men are due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 6, Scotland Yard said.

