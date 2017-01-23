At one point or another, we’ve all been on the receiving end of some questionable sex advice.
From introducing everyday household items into the bedroom (with terrifying results) to being told that if you ‘pull out’ you can’t get pregnant - here, Redditors share the worst bedroom advice they’ve ever received.
Prepare to be horrified.
1. “Sprinkle a little pepper under his nose right before he climaxes. Sneezing can feel similar to an orgasm and amplify the feel-good effects.”
- -Lime-
2. “A SHOELACE: Wrap it around the middle of his shaft once, so you have two long ends. Then pull on the strings, flossing it up and down.”
- Tisarwat
3. “Take a baseball and when he’s on top, roll it along his spine. The ridges of the baseball will give him a massage while he’s going at it. I think they also said it will increase his orgasm or something.”
4. “You only become pregnant if you both finish at the same time.”
5. “Double wrap condoms for twice the safety.”
- Djbrr
6. “Dip your testicles in a mug of hot water to kill all the sperm. Then she can’t get pregnant.”
7. “To use a grapefruit during oral. There’s a whole YouTube channel dedicated to the art. Hilarious, but I wouldn’t ever use it as actual advice, I feel like citrus would sting just a bit too much.”
8. “Twist the head.”
- 6cldcs
9. “You won’t get pregnant if you pull out.”
10. “Have a tactical wank beforehand, it’ll make you last longer.”
- neobaku
11. “Use Wasabi lube.”
12. “The literal worst: ‘Bite the bean’.”
13. “Find the seam on his balls and give them a pinch, it will make his orgasm that much more mind blowing.”
- Taftimus