At one point or another, we’ve all been on the receiving end of some questionable sex advice.

From introducing everyday household items into the bedroom (with terrifying results) to being told that if you ‘pull out’ you can’t get pregnant - here, Redditors share the worst bedroom advice they’ve ever received.

Prepare to be horrified.

1. “Sprinkle a little pepper under his nose right before he climaxes. Sneezing can feel similar to an orgasm and amplify the feel-good effects.”

- -Lime-