A family of British tourists who made a wrong turn outside Rio de Janeiro have been shot at, leaving a woman wounded.

Brazilian police said a couple and their three children were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from Rio.

They mistakenly drove into a favela, where they were attacked. Police chief Bruno Gilaberte told O Globo the family had been trying to buy water when they were told to drive towards the Agua Santa holy water community.