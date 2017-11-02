All Sections
    Eurovision: X Factor’s Saara Aalto Could Be Heading For The 2018 Song Contest

    But which country will she fly the flag for?

    02/11/2017 12:36 GMT

    Saara Aalto could wind up performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but the star has admitted she’s not sure which country she’d live to represent.

    The ‘X Factor’ runner-up hails from Finland but, following her success on last year’s series, currently resides in the UK.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Saara Alto 

    Speaking to The Sun, she opened up about her conundrum: “There have been talks with the BBC, they really want me to do it.

    “I love Eurovision so I have been searching for the right opportunity to be part of it. It’s just whether I should do it for the UK or Finland or some other country. But the UK is my home now.

    “It would be quite fun, Eurovision has always been a dream of mine.”

    This year, the BBC have opened the song selection process up to members of public and are accepting submissions from anyone who thinks they’ve penned a potential hit. 

    Saara won’t be the first ‘X Factor’ star to take part in the Song Contest if she does jet off to the competition, as last year Lucie Jones was the UK’s entry.

    Jedward also competed for Ireland - giving them their best result in 11 years in 2011 - while Andy ‘Andy The Bin Man’ Abrahams took part in 2008, finishing joint last.

    Next year’s Eurovision will take place in Lisbon, following Portugal’s triumph back in May.

