Nicole Scherzinger will look after the Overs, while Sharon Osbourne will mentor the Girls.

According to The Sun , Simon Cowell has been put in charge of the Groups, while Louis Walsh has been handed the Boys.

The categories the ‘X Factor’ judges will be mentoring this year have seemingly been revealed.

The categories have been revealed as the judges have been filming the Six Chair Challenge this week, in front of a live audience at Wembley Arena.

The controversial round of the competition features a new brutal twist this year, which has already brought Sharon to tears.

In a move from previous series, the judge picking the contestants for their category have been separated from the rest of the panel.

The shake up mean the picking judge will not be able to get advice from the panel on who to choose, although they will still be able to offer the contestants feedback.

It is the latest in a long line of changes Simon has made to the show in a bid to boost ratings, following the slump in recent years.

It has been claimed the amount of live shows reduced from 10 to six, with eliminations and guest performers on both Saturday and Sunday nights, while novelty acts will also not be allowed to progress to the final rounds of the competition, after the furore rapper Honey G’s popularity caused last year.

Producers also held auditions at Thorpe Park earlier this month, in an attempt to get some lighter footage for the series.