‘X Factor’ Bosses ‘Lining Up Mariah Carey’ For Judging Role

‘X Factor’ bosses have got Mariah Carey in their sights for a judging role, according to reports.

Until earlier this week, it was believed that last year’s panel would return for the next series, but with that now in doubt, it’s being claimed that Simon Cowell is lining up Mariah for a job.

FilmMagic via Getty Images Mariah Carey

A source is quoted as telling the Mirror: “Mariah really wants to do it. Nicole is not committing at the moment, although she did meet up with Simon Cowell this week.”

If Mariah does sign up, it’s believed she could be replacing Nicole Scherzinger.

“Nicole might be getting a big movie like ‘Wicked’,” he said. “If [Nicole doesn’t come back] Mel B would be a good idea for the panel.“Mel is on the US show with Simon.”

