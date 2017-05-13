‘X Factor’ Bosses ‘Lining Up Mariah Carey’ For Judging Role

‘X Factor’ bosses have got Mariah Carey in their sights for a judging role, according to reports.
Until earlier this week, it was believed that last year’s panel would return for the next series, but with that now in doubt, it’s being claimed that Simon Cowell is lining up Mariah for a job.
A source is quoted as telling the Mirror: “Mariah really wants to do it. Nicole is not committing at the moment, although she did meet up with Simon Cowell this week.”
If Mariah does sign up, it’s believed she could be replacing Nicole Scherzinger.
Earlier this week, Louis Walsh sparked speculation that the US superstar might not return to the panel, citing the fact she’s rumoured to be taking the lead role in a film version of ‘Wicked’ as the reason why.
“Nicole might be getting a big movie like ‘Wicked’,” he said. “If [Nicole doesn’t come back] Mel B would be a good idea for the panel.“Mel is on the US show with Simon.”