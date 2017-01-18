‘X Factor’ finalists 5 After Midnight have been offered a second chance by Simon Cowell, after signing up to his Syco record label.
The singing trio made it all the way to last year’s grand finale at Wembley Arena, where they finished in third place, following a live performance with Clean Bandit and Louisa Johnson.
However, falling at the final hurdle, Simon has now snapped 5 After Midnight up, with an album to come on his label later in the year.
In an exhilarating statement, Simon explained: “They are energetic. They can sing and dance. They are what people want.”
The group themselves seem similarly excited, with band member Jordan Lee saying: “To say that we are part of a roster that includes artists such as One Direction and Little Mix is just incredible.”
Other acts currently looked after by Syco include Ella Henderson, Fleur East, and Susan Boyle.
Nathan Lewis revealed that the deal was a “dream come true” claiming it was an “honour” to be working with the “best in the business”, while Kieran Alleyne added: “We want to thank our supporters and can’t wait to give them new music, our music.”
Although most past ‘X Factor’ winners have signed to Syco, it was revealed that reigning champion Matt Terry would be releasing his material with RCA Records, with his debut single ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ peaking at number three upon its release.
Runner-up Saara Aalto is also working on music, having signed a five-album deal with Sony UK, with reports claiming she’s recording a song co-penned by Sia.
Syco were able to sign up controversial novelty rapper Honey G, though, whose debut single ‘The Honey G Show’ peaked outside the top 100 at the end of last year.