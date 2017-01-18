‘X Factor’ finalists 5 After Midnight have been offered a second chance by Simon Cowell, after signing up to his Syco record label.

The singing trio made it all the way to last year’s grand finale at Wembley Arena, where they finished in third place, following a live performance with Clean Bandit and Louisa Johnson.

However, falling at the final hurdle, Simon has now snapped 5 After Midnight up, with an album to come on his label later in the year.