As many smug people are proudly reminding everyone, we can’t all be lucky enough to come from Yorkshire. That sense of northern pride is well and truly overflowing among Yorkshire Twitter today as its residents celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Happy #yorkshireday to anyone lucky enough to have been born or live in God's own county pic.twitter.com/phvWLA2pA5 — Paul Hartley (@northernharto) August 1, 2017

So for those not from the region but desperate to join in with the day’s festivities, here are some tips on how to imitate those unmistakably Yorkshire vibes today. 1. Act like the locals by getting your grump on

It's #YorkshireDay! Celebrate by determinedly betraying no emotions about it whatsoever. — Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) August 1, 2017

2. Talk about Yorkshire. A lot

Convince people you are from Yorkshire by telling them that you are from Yorkshire every fucking five minutes. @TwopTwips #YorkshireDay — Richie Macca (@nownowchildren) August 1, 2017

3. Lap up all the praise the region is getting

How it feels being from Yorkshire on #YorkshireDay pic.twitter.com/XPd02FgLSX — stirling (@samjstirling) July 31, 2017

4. Flaunt every connection you’ve ever had to the place

Happy #YorkshireDay everybody! Spent some of the best years in God's own county. A truly great place to be a student. Want to go back soon! — Tolga Inanc (@tolgainanc) August 1, 2017

5. Tell some bad accent-related jokes

My fave ever joke in honour of #YorkshireDay



Yorkshire man takes his cat to be neutered…



Vet: 'Is it a tom?'

Man: 'Nor, it's in t'basket' — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) July 31, 2017