You Can Now Stay In A Lego Airbnb Made From 25 Million Bricks

Prepare to live your wildest childhood dream because there’s now an Airbnb home dedicated to celebrating Lego.

For one night only, a family will get to stay in the newly opened Lego House in Billund, Denmark, which has been constructed with more than 25 million bricks.

The home consists of two bedrooms, with beds nestled in pools filled with Lego, as well as a living room, where the winners can cozy up in Lego armchairs while enjoying some Lego TV.

The home may not be the most comfortable place to stay, but it does sound pretty cool.