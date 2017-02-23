Uber Sent This Message About Its Sexual Harassment Claims To Some Users Who Deleted Their Account

Uber told a small number of users who deleted their accounts that it is “deeply hurting” after being embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment.

The message comes after Susan Fowler, a former Uber engineer, shared a blog over the weekend detailing her alleged harassment at the firm.

Fowler claims her direct manager propositioned her on her first day in his team and that HR refused to punish him because he had “stellar performance”.

The blog prompted a storm of criticism of the company and an apology from its CEO Travis Kalanick, who described the alleged behaviour as “abhorrent”.