Young, Gay And Homeless: The LGBT+ Community’s ‘Most Pressing Human Rights Issue’

“My mum said to me: ‘If you are gay, or you ever become gay, you might as well move out of my household. The only way you can come out is under the grave.’”

When Jovanie, now in his mid-20s, came out as a teenager, he found himself without a place to call home – but only after facing violence at the hands of his own family.

“I got beaten with an iron, I got punched-up,” he said in interviews with the LGBT+ homeless charity, the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT).

“I literally got kicked out. There was blood coming out of my head. I felt like that was the end of my life.”

Jovanie’s story, however, is far from unique.

AKT estimate that LGBT+ people make up almost a quarter (24%) of the UK’s youth homeless population, and that more than 10,000 young LGBT+ people aged 16 to 25 were made homeless in 2017 alone.

Of this group, 69% end up sofa-surfing or sleeping on the streets because their parents have rejected them over their sexuality or gender identity, the charity claims. Shockingly, almost two-thirds (62%) have experienced violence and aggression at the hands of their own family.