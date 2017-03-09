Gigi Hadid has gone from model-to-photographer for the new Versus Versace spring/summer campaign - with boyfriend Zayn Malik playing her muse.
Stepping behind the camera for the first time, Hadid shot Malik and Adwoa Aboah in a suite in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles using an iPhone and digital camera.
The shots are insouciantly cool with Malik looking moody and as handsome as ever.
Hadid herself has been a longtime muse of Donatella Versace, having walked the runway multiple times for the designer in the past.
In recent months, we’ve witnessed a rising trend within the industry of young, digital-savvy influencers (with celebrity parents) taking on the role of photographer: Kendall Jenner shot Sienna Miller for Love Magazine and Brooklyn Beckham secured his place as budding photographer for Burberry Brit’s fragrance campaign.
And there’s more to come. Announced in October last year, Malik and Versace have been collaborating on a capsule collection together for the brand - with Zayn x Versus due for release in June.
