All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    09/03/2017 10:21 GMT | Updated 09/03/2017 13:53 GMT

    Zayn Malik Plays The Role Of Muse For Gigi Hadid In New Versus Versace Campaign

    They're like a modern day Jane and Serg 🌟

    Gigi Hadid has gone from model-to-photographer for the new Versus Versace spring/summer campaign - with boyfriend Zayn Malik playing her muse. 

    Stepping behind the camera for the first time, Hadid shot Malik and Adwoa Aboah in a suite in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles using an iPhone and digital camera. 

    obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me xxxxxxxxxxx

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    The shots are insouciantly cool with Malik looking moody and as handsome as ever. 

    @Zayn starring in the #VersusSS17 campaign captured by @GigiHadid | Stay tuned 09.03.17 #VersusUncensored

    A post shared by versus_versace (@versus_versace) on

    Hadid herself has been a longtime muse of Donatella Versace, having walked the runway multiple times for the designer in the past.   

    @versus_versace @zayn @adwoaaboah 📸 by yours truly 🗝

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    In recent months, we’ve witnessed a rising trend within the industry of young, digital-savvy influencers (with celebrity parents) taking on the role of photographer: Kendall Jenner shot Sienna Miller for Love Magazine and Brooklyn Beckham secured his place as budding photographer for Burberry Brit’s fragrance campaign.  

    Sienna by me. LOVE 17 cover @thelovemagazine

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

    And there’s more to come. Announced in October last year, Malik and Versace have been collaborating on a capsule collection together for the brand - with Zayn x Versus due for release in June. 

    We’re swooning, you’re swooning...

    MORE:stylezayn malikwomen's fashionVersacemens fashion

    Conversations