    20/03/2017 12:53 GMT

    A Zelda Superfan Can Now Control His Entire Home Using An Ocarina

    Inspired.

    Smart home hacks are getting more elaborate by the month.

    First, Amazon Alexa was linked up to a Billy Bass Fish. Then, we saw the virtual assistant turned into a terrifying talking skull.

    And now, YouTuber Allen Pan has raised the bar again, by transforming his entire home into a sophisticated shrine for Zelda.

    When the superfan plays tunes from the Nintendo 64 classic Zelda: Ocarina of Time using his own ocarina, it triggers different automations in his home.

    Our personal favourite is “Minuet of Forest” tune, which activates a pump that waters his potted plants. 

    If you’re looking to mimic the set up in your own home, check out Pan’s video (above), which explains how the whole shebang works.

    It’s seriously impressive.

