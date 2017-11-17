Zimbabwe: The Day Of The Crocodile

The toppling of a tyrant is usually an occasion for celebration: fireworks, dancing in the streets, general merry-making. But not ― so far, at least ― in Zimbabwe.

First, no one is quite sure that Robert Mugabe has been truly toppled. He’s been around for so long that it is still hard to comprehend that 93-year-old Comrade Bob may no longer be in charge. And second, the man most likely to succeed him, the former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, is not exactly a poster boy for the ideals of liberal democracy.

He has been known since his days as a fighter against white minority rule as ‘the crocodile’ because of his survival skills, cunning and cruelty. His followers are said to belong to the ‘Lacoste’ faction of the ruling party. Loveable, he ain’t.

A US embassy cable published by WikiLeaks said of him: ‘Mnangagwa, widely feared and despised throughout the country, could be an even more repressive leader if he turns out to be Mugabe’s anointed one.’

Well, he isn’t Mugabe’s anointed one any more, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be any less feared. According to the Labour MP Kate Hoey: ‘He is in many ways the one figure in Zimbabwe who inspires even greater terror than Mugabe.’

So why the fearsome reputation? Cast your mind back to the 1980s, not long after Mugabe came to power, when an estimated 20,000 people were massacred in Matabeleland, a centre of opposition to his rule. Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s enforcer as head of the secret police, the Central Intelligence Organisation, was held responsible for those killings ― and for much brutality since then as well.

In the words of Wilf Mbanga, editor of The Zimbabwean: ‘Over the years, like his master Mugabe, he has been accused of masterminding election violence, kidnappings, extortion, plundering national resources, and other crimes.’

But crucially, as a veteran of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, he has retained the support of the country’s military. That’s why when the men in uniform insist that what has happened is not a coup, what they mean is that they do not want power for themselves; they want power for a ‘legitimate’ political leader, by the name of Emmerson Mnangagwa.