Zoe Ball will miss her live Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show, following the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates.
The 40-year-old cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London on Thursday evening.
Following the news, a spokesman for the presenter issued a statement asking for privacy.
It read: “Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family.”
Former ‘X Factor’ host Kate Thornton will step in for Zoe on today’s show (6 May), and Suzi Perry will present the 3pm show next Saturday (13 May).
On Friday, Zoe took to Instagram to share a picture of a pink flower, which she captioned: “My sweet love”.
The ‘It Takes Two’ presenter met the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman in February after splitting from her husband of 18 years, Norman Cook, AKA DJ Fatboy Slim, last September.
A friend told The Sun: “She is overcome with grief, utterly devastated. Billy made her happy again after her marriage broke down.
“This feels so unfair as Zoe had finally found happiness with Billy and had so many exciting plans for their future.”
In an official statement, a police spokesperson said Billy’s death was not being treated as suspicious.
The statement read: “Police were called to a residential address in Putney, South London at 18.40 on Thursday 4th May, to reports of a man found deceased.
“Officers attended alongside staff from the London Ambulance Service, and a man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk