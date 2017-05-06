Zoe Ball will miss her live Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show, following the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates.

The 40-year-old cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London on Thursday evening. Following the news, a spokesman for the presenter issued a statement asking for privacy.

It read: “Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family.” Former ‘X Factor’ host Kate Thornton will step in for Zoe on today’s show (6 May), and Suzi Perry will present the 3pm show next Saturday (13 May). On Friday, Zoe took to Instagram to share a picture of a pink flower, which she captioned: “My sweet love”.

In an official statement, a police spokesperson said Billy’s death was not being treated as suspicious. The statement read: “Police were called to a residential address in Putney, South London at 18.40 on Thursday 4th May, to reports of a man found deceased. “Officers attended alongside staff from the London Ambulance Service, and a man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene. “The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”

