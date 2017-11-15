Zoella has bowed to pressure to apologise after homophobic and fat-shaming tweets were unearthed on her account. The YouTube star prompted a backlash when fans discovered messages sent on her account in 2010, which made disparaging comments about gay men and passed comment on people she branded as “fat chavs”. After Zoella - real name Zoe Sugg - deleted the tweets but stayed silent on the matter, many people called for a public apology, which she has now issued.

PA Archive/PA Images Zoella has issued an apology

The vlogger claimed she was “sorry if she had offended anyone”, insisting she no longer uses such language. She tweeted: “I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like ‘chav’ ‘skank’ and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. “Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! “I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!” she added.

