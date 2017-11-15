YouTube star Zoe Sugg - better known as Zoella - is under fire, after homophobic and fat-shaming tweets were unearthed on her Twitter account.
The vlogger is currently facing calls to apologise, having since deleted the offending tweets following an online backlash.
Zoe initially came in for criticism over the price of her beauty advent calendar, which was on sale for £50 - a prize many claimed was too expensive.
However, attention soon moved to tweets previous sent from her Twitter handle @Zoella that made slurs against gay men and made comments about “fat chavs”.
One tweet send in 2010 read: “I find it funny when gay men spit…it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but never works…”
Another sent in 2010 read: ”‘why are these clothes so expensive’ because they’re designer you tramp, that there in your hand is a dress worth over £2000. Haha”.
In others sent from 2010 to 2012, she also referred to an ‘X Factor’ as a “fat chav”, and also said that an unidentified woman should “keep her legs shut”.
While it is unconfirmed if Zoe - who boasts nearly 12 million followers on the social networking site - sent the tweets herself, they have now been deleted, but the YouTuber has remained silent on the matter - something which many fans are not happy about:
While some people were keen to point out some of the tweets were sent seven years ago and she will have since grown as a person, others were quick to point out she still would have been 20/21 at the time, and did not see this as an excuse:
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Zoella and is awaiting a response.
The 27-year-old has become an internet sensation since posting her first video on YouTube in 2009, and now has over 12 million subscribers who watch her posts.
Her content focuses primarily on beauty, and she has since gone onto launch various products in this space.
She previously came under fire last year when she was outed for having used a ghostwriter on her debut book ‘Girl Online’.
Zoe later spoke out about the controversy, claiming it had knocked her confidence.
“It was horrible. I worked really hard on the book and it was all me – the characters, the story,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I felt as if I was being attacked and I was like, ‘I’m going to shut my laptop, I can’t be bothered with all this’.
“It knocked my confidence massively. When it came round to the second book, I felt I couldn’t and that it had all been ruined. It took a lot for me to put that behind me and move forward.”