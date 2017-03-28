I'm Not A Female Sports Fan - I'm A Sports Fan

Francesca Syrett is a video project manager at The Huffington Post UK. As part of our All Women Everywhere project, she vlogs on being spoken down to and undermined by men as a sports fan and why she won't let anyone stop her from enjoying and talking about the sports she loves.

