    I'm Not A Female Sports Fan - I'm A Sports Fan

    28/03/2017 16:19 BST | Updated 28/03/2017 16:48 BST

    all women everywhere

    Francesca Syrett is a video project manager at The Huffington Post UK. As part of our All Women Everywhere project, she vlogs on being spoken down to and undermined by men as a sports fan and why she won't let anyone stop her from enjoying and talking about the sports she loves.

    HuffPost UK is running a month-long project in March called All Women Everywhere, providing a platform to reflect the diverse mix of female experience and voices in Britain today

    Through blogs, features and video, we'll be exploring the issues facing women specific to their age, ethnicity, social status, sexuality and gender identity. If you'd like to blog on our platform around these topics, email ukblogteam@huffingtonpost.com

